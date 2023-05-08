May Friendship Day, an annual event for an ecumenical group of women (and one gentleman) who are members of several Oelwein churches, was held Friday, May 5. The group meets three times a year: World Day of Prayer in March, May Friendship Day, and World Community Day in November.
President Jan Irvine welcomed the 62 women; Bonnie Elliott offered a prayer before a delicious luncheon was served. The food was prepared by host church, Grace United Meth-odist, and by members of Sacred Heart, Zion Lutheran, and Christ United Presbyterian. Jan expressed appreciation to all of them, to pianist Beth Kerr, and to the women of First Bap-tist Church who gave the program. She presented long-time CWU member, Rita Thole, with the yellow rose of friendship for her service.
Jan said the beginnings of this group were in 1933 when two separate groups Child Health and Children of Migrant Fami-lies merged with a desire to strengthen a growing sense of unity, joy of Christian fellowship, and the power of Christi-anity in the day of need. She thanked members of CWU for their support of the Bakeless Bake Sale in April which this year helped to support the Community cupboard, Oelwein Ministerial Association, and Heifer International.
She introduced Jean Baldwin, who had adapted and updated program materials for CWU. Jean, and four others, Judy Boies, Tye McLaury, Ruby Campbell, and Elaine Schultz, pre-sented a program developed for women across the country. The focus was on Mental Health in all of its forms including depression, eating disorders, and more. Few families are un-touched by some facet of this health issue, which is too often a subject of shame or embarrassment and is kept hidden. By wearing green ribbons all month, people express their ac-ceptance, concern, and encouragement for those struggling with a great variety of mental health issues.
Today, as in 1933, we are in times of need; and are glad for opportunities like today’s. We see that power that comes from unifying our efforts to be of service to others.