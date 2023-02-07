The sign-up period for farmers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is open. In Iowa, the deadline to submit initial paperwork is March 17.
“For farmers who are already incorporating conservation in their operations, CSP is a great opportunity to receive support for additional practices,” said Kalee Olson, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), CSP provides financial and technical assistance for producers to maintain agricultural production on their land and simultaneously address resource concerns with conservation practices. Contracts are five years in length and require producers to look at conservation across the entire operation.
When applying for a CSP contract, producers develop a conservation plan with their local NRCS staff, which includes practices and enhancements that benefit natural resources, such as water and soil. In 2021, more than 180,000 acres were enrolled in CSP in Iowa.
Farmers interested in applying should call their local NRCS office to set up an appointment.
In Fayette County, Farm Service Agency, 563-422-5770, and Natural Resources Conservation Service, 563-422-3868 Ext. 3, are both located at 120 N. Industrial Pkwy, West Union. Contact Jesse Wegner (jesse.wegner@ia.usda.gov) or Aaron Anderson (aaron.anderson@usda.gov)