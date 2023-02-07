Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The sign-up period for farmers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is open. In Iowa, the deadline to submit initial paperwork is March 17.

“For farmers who are already incorporating conservation in their operations, CSP is a great opportunity to receive support for additional practices,” said Kalee Olson, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.

