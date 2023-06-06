MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizen card players met Tuesday, June 6, at the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of socializing and 500.
High scores were awarded to Florence Wireman and Maxine Draker. Donna Allen provided refreshments for the group.
The group will get together again at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the Maynard Community Hall. All area older adults who enjoy playing 500 are encouraged to come and join in an afternoon of cards and socializing.
Next week's hostess will be Betty Wittenburg.