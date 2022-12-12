Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DUBUQUE — With nearly 2.5 million cattle in three Midwest states, university extension services in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin are teaming together to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference. The 11th annual event will be held Jan. 26-27, at the Grand River Convention Center in Dubuque.

The cattle business has been challenging in the last year with drought in some areas, excess rain in others, increasing hay prices and skyrocketing grain prices. Cow sales are up and heifers retained for the breeding herd are down.

