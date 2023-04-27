Lawn mowers are running, saws and clippers are being used to shape bushes and shrubs, and trees are being trimmed. We had a few earlier days of very warm weather which we enjoyed. Then more normal spring weather arrived with some chilliness and rain. (Mustn’t rush a good thing!)
The museum has two long-handled wooden hay rakes that did a lot of field work. As you look at the pictures you will notice the long vertical rake teeth that raked the hay in the fields after it was cut with the swinging of a scythe.
From there a wooden fork would be used to stack the hay in a pile.
In between the rakes is a handmade potato planter – one potato at a time. Next to the potato planter is a handmade corn planter from the Vincent Hamlett Family that was used as the person walked along the prepared ground.
Framing those planters is a two-row, hand operated, corn planter from 1853, given by the late Arthur Talcott Estate.
These pieces got the work done as needed by the farmers, gardeners, and land owners one hundred plus years ago. Field work and gardening was hands on, labor intensive, and very necessary to care for families, crops, animals, and chores that were the lifeblood of the local communities.
There is quite a difference in the evolution between the equipment pictured and the garden and farm equipment you see in use today!