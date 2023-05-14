Robert “Bob” Eldridge was recently honored for his 60 years of continued membership to Maynard American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245.
Bob graduated from Vinton High School in 1951 and worked at Quaker Oats until enlisting into the Navy in April of 1951. Bob took his boot camp in San Diego, California and continued his training school in Jacksonville, Florida. His final training was received at Lakehurst, New Jersey as a parachute rigger.
Bob’s first assignment was in North Africa for two years and finished out his enlistment at Breezy Point Naval Station at North Fork, Virginia. Bob was discharged from the Navy in April of 1955 as a Parachute Rigger E-5.
Bob started to work at the Maynard Coop in the mill room in September of 1955 and eventually moved into the office of the Coop two years later. Bob became manager of the Maynard Coop in 1967 until 1980 when he became employed with Land O Lakes retiring in 1988.
During his retirement life Bob has restored and painted over 40 Farmall tractors and has been activity engaged in farming.
Bob and his wife Lorraine have been married for 68 year and have three adult children. They are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maynard.
Bob has been an active legion member and was post commander for many years.
The members of Post 245 wish to congratulate Bob on his 60 years of membership and thank him for his service to his country and community.