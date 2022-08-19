FAIRBANK — “Thanks for coming.”
A pair of cheery voices echo, in unison. The women attached look at one another, attempting to play it off.
Nearly five minutes later, another customer leaves Balanced Nutrition.
“Thanks for coming,” is heard from the near-identical, cheery voices.
Ava VanDaele stares at older sister Elsie.
“We’ve got to stop doing that,” the younger sibling said as Jacob Schoer looks from one sibling to the next.
Day 12 of Balanced Nutrition Fairbank, like most others during its opening two weeks, is exuberant.
Herbalife nutritional distributor Lori Hoskyn opened Power Health in Coralville four years ago, focused on shakes and tea-based drinks. She also owns Branch Out Nutrition in West Branch. Her son owns 365 Nutrition in North Liberty, her daughter owns Good Vibes Nutrition in Williamsburg and there are 10 other clubs in the organization.
Elsie is a student at the University of Iowa, a junior with a double major in dance and business management.
Elsie began visiting her great-aunt’s Coralville shop as a customer, then as an employee.
“She has a bunch of businesses that are all similar and based on healthy nutrition,” Elsie said. “She kind of planted the idea in my head, ‘This would be great for the Fairbank community and surrounding areas.’ And it also seemed like a good business opportunity, too.”
The initial conversation between great-aunt, great-niece and the VanDaele familywas June 1. Thirteen weeks later, the shop opened. The location is an adjacent room to VanDaele Insurance that father Chad said was a break/storage room prior to remodeling. Having that space available allowed for an accelerated timeline toward opening.
Family, friends, and Ava’s schoolmates helped the remodel as Elsie became a Herbalife-certified coach and distributor. She later trained the current staff of Ava, Jacob Schoer, and Payten Seehase.
“It was fun seeing it all come together,” remodeling crew member Mason Harter said. “I like because it is an easy place to grab a healthy shake or tea. It is always great to have a place in town that is not something we already have.”
Another Harter offered an inspirational moment.
The Key Business Grant Program is a staple for the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission. Its purpose “to attract and keep businesses that are vital to the community’s economic and social wellbeing,” per its website. “Funded projects must have the objective to make investment into the community’s tax base, create and retain permanent jobs or provide a unique service within the communities of Buchanan County.”
The late Mike Harter encouraged the VanDaeles to apply.
“He was one of the people that pushed me to do that, too,” Chad said after a long pause. “When I introduced the idea to him, he was like, ‘You should go down to (BCEDC). They’re going to love this idea.’”
Another beat as Chad contemplates the former Fairbank mayor’s encouragement.
“He was instrumental in it, saying ‘There is a grant there for you, Chad. Go get it.’
If you didn’t have people like that who know what giving back to the community truly means …” Chad continues before trailing off again.
The BCEDC grant was awarded in mid-August. VanDaele called it “a substantial investment.”
“We filled out the application and it gave us money to start and helped get us on our timeline so that we were pushing to get the place open rather than procrastinating about it,” she said. “The grant helped boost our energy toward getting it accomplished. It was amazing. And it went quickly, but it was really, really helpful.”
Ava pops into the break room.
“Basic Bomb?”
“Quarter teaspoon of tea, ice and water,” VanDaele replied.
Ava, Elsie, Schoer and Seehase comprise the current staff. Schoer is Ava and Elsie’s cousin. Seehase has given them inroads into a Sumner market, and social media and word of mouth have early fingerprints reaching out to Oelwein, Jesup and points between.
“When my family said that they wanted to start a nutrition club like the ones my great aunt had I was kind of unsure, to be honest,” Ava said. “I didn’t really love the products, but never really gave them a chance at the same time. But I am very interested in nutrition and fitness, so I was excited also.”
On this day, Ava constantly moves. She makes a quality control test on request and jokes on and off with Schoer and her sister.
“I really enjoy seeing all the faces that walk through the door,” Ava said. “I think it was a great addition to Fairbank that I am proud to be a part of.”
Schoer floats between filling orders and meticulously positioning stickers on takeout cups.
“The way Elsie put together this business was awesome,” Schoer said. “It means a lot for the opportunity to work there, and it wouldn’t have been possible without my cousin.”
Added Seehase, “It’s truly amazing how Fairbank and surrounding towns have supported this awesome business. I am very grateful for the opportunity Elsie gave me and I look forward to seeing this business grow.”
The store has daily clientele, and an expanded knowledge of its community. Chad can hear everything through his own office’s back door.
“‘It’s nice to see you today,’ ‘Hey, how was your run yesterday?’” Chad added. “(My children are) smiling, they’re confident … It’s a more personal way of interacting, and they’re realizing new things about our community.”
“Then you see the growth in them working together,” he trails off again, smiling. “There is no monetary value to something like that.”
The wistfulness hinges on another factor — the VanDaele’s education.
While Balanced Nutrition constitutes a de facto master’s degree, Elsie still has two years remaining at Iowa. She’ll work from Iowa City, helping both Hoskyn in Coralville and managing Fairbank remotely.
Ava, Jake and Peyton will work early morning shifts until it’s time for school. Chad and Amber will handle rest of day duties, as will anyone else the family recruits. Ava and Jake are close enough to come in around lunchtime or in an emergency.
“A lot of customers have asked, ‘What’s going to happen when you go back to school?’,” Elsie said. “We’re still going to be here. We’re still going to be here.”