Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, April 10
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, pudding, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Writers League, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Climbing Mount Everest Program, 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter, Jen Loeb. Sponsor, Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday Tourists meet 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Marlene Doyle and Linda Ridihalgh will lead the book discussion and hostesses are Mary Jellings and Shari Miller.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 12
Kids’ Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Theme, ladybugs.
Health & Wellness365 at Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 11 a.m. in VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, Legos.
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., at Heaven Boutique Winery, north of Fayette. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult. Copies available from Fayette Community Library. Open to first 15 people to register.
Friday, April 14
Oelwein community blood drive, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E Charles St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 15
Oelwein High School Prom, “On Cloud 9.” Grand March, 6:45-8 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center, $3. Dance, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Hypnotist, 11 p.m.-midnight. Prizes, games, 12:15-1:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 16
Egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle, 8-11 a.m., Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence (Littleton), across from the Littleton Lounge. Menu includes fruit, baked items, beverages. Donation to benefit the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society Museum. Carry-out available. Contact 319-415-1175 or tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Westgate Fire & Rescue Spring Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, at fire station. Biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and cinnamon roll. Dine in or carry out. Free will donation.
Monday, April 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Independence. To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or call Vicki at 319-334-6520.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Public Health,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library, with Greg Woods.
Tuesday, April 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 19
Kids’ Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Theme, Earth Day.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein High School National Honor Society Induction, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center.
Thursday, April 20
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Spring Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., library, 201 E. Charles St.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, Earth Day.
Friday, April 21
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Spring Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., library, 201 E. Charles St.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door. Two angels-in-training are sent back to earth for their final exam.
Saturday, April 22
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., library, 201 E. Charles St.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion, 108 First St. SW. Cost for girls from preschool to fifth grade is $5, and for their dad, grandpa or uncle, etc., $10. Tickets at OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick. Host: OCAD’s Positively Oelwein committee, will provide refreshments and decoration.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door.
Monday, April 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded Chicken patty w/ wheat bun, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Public Library Book Talk, 10 a.m., 201 E. Charles St. Theme, a book you’ve been meaning to read.
Tuesday, April 25
The annual Oelwein Senior Citizens Housing Corporation meeting will meet at 2 p.m., in the Community Room of Building 21, 3rd Avenue SE.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Stunning Iowa Geography Program part one, 4 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Wednesday, April 26
Kids’ Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Theme, frogs.
Oelwein senior mealsite will be closed today.
Thursday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, flight.
Author, Maggie Rivers, 6 p.m., on romance, satire and how to write it all, Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St.
Friday, April 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.