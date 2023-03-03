Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, March 4
Bruce Bearinger Band, 8-11 p.m., Fat Boy’s, Hazleton.
Sunday, March 5
The Oelwein Celebration Committee is hosting a Bingo event, which will be held Sunday, March 5, at 1 W. Charles St. in Oelwein, in the basement of the Exit Realty building. Snacks and drinks available. Doors open at 1:00 PM.
Monday, March 6
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, gelatin, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
PEO Chapter CL, meets at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, for officer installation and delegate selections, with Patricia Bennett and Linda Jensen hostesses.
Tuesday, March 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6 p.m., in the Little Husky Learning Center. Program will be the Oelwein High School Vocal concert at 7.
Wednesday, March 8
Health and Wellness 365 class, 11 a.m. at the Oelwein Senior Center at the VFW Hall, 120 N. Frederick Ave., by Missy Anders, NEI3A Aging Specialist and Nutrition III.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Shepherd’s pie, stewed tomatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts.
Clayton County Storm Spotter Training, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Strawberry Point Fire Department, 108 York St., Strawberry Point. Free, no residency requirement. Those completing can report weather to the National Weather Service.
Friday, March 10
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. California vegetable soup, saltine crackers, cottage cheese, beet salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Oelwein Middle School Play, “Hooray for Justice!” by Renee Clark, 7 p.m., OMS auditorium.
MercyOne Vendor Fair and Bake Sale, 2-6 p.m. at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Sunday, March 12
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8-12:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Masonic Temple. Tickets are $8 at the door or $7 in advance; children 5 years and under eat free.
Monday, March 13
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pizza casserole, green beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, March 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 15
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Sloppy Joe on wheat bun, parslied potatoes, beet salad, hot cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
English Paper Piecing Workshop, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef cabbage casserole, Harvard beets, whole kernel corn, lime fruited gelatin, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, East Main Street in Fairbank.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, March 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Homestyle chicken rice casserole, lima beans, carrots, butterscotch brownie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.
Tuesday, March 21
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Sessions are offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 22
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty on a bun with sliced cheese, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, baked cookie, fruit drink, condiments. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/ tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 25
United Way Bags Tournament, at Oelwein American Legion, noon registration and bags fly 1 p.m. $20 per team, sign up teams by emailing oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com. Walking taco bar $10.
Monday, March 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, March 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 29
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded chicken patty w/cordon bleu sauce, tater gems, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Oelwein First Grade Concert, 5:30 p.m. Third Grade Concert, 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit /margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fish Fry at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, 4:30-7 p.m., cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert; $15 adults,$7 10-6 yrs., free for 5 and younger. Dine-in and take-out.
Monday, April 3
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m., OMS Auditorium.
Tuesday, April 4
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 7
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, April 10
Climbing Mount Everest Program, 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter, Jen Loeb. Sponsor, Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Tuesday, April 11
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 14
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, April 17
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Public Health,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Greg Woods.
Tuesday, April 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 21
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, April 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, April 28
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, May 2
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, May 4
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.