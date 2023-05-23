Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Wednesday, May 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Taco meat/flour tortilla/taco sauce, shredded cheese, seasoned black beans, Mexican corn, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, May 25
Oelwein VFW Post 1725 will be holding a spring picnic dinner on Thursday, May 25, between 4:30 — 6 p.m. for a free will donation. Menu items include hamburgers and hot dogs, beans, chips and drink.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, May 26
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger Patty/bun/ketchup, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baked beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, May 27
Meet Live Reptiles, 11 a.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette. Lizards, turtles, snakes and an insect zoo. Free, must register with Fayette Community Library, 563-425-3344.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day breakfast at the Oelwein American Legion, 7:30-9 a.m., freewill donation for pancakes, eggs, bacon and beverage. Everyone is welcome.
Community Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 10 a.m.
Oelwein senior mealsite is closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Farmers Market 3-6 p.m., in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, May 30
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Oelwein Area Historical Society and Museum meeting 6 p.m., beginning with potluck lunch, short business meeting, then the 7 p.m. program, Let’s Talk About Schools! Bring memories and/or curiosity. Everyone is welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, May 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, green beans, tossed salad/dressing, warm chocolate cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Friday, June 2
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, June 4
Lima Church pancake supper, 4:30-7 p.m. at the church, for a free will donation. Proceeds will go to the church building account. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, June 5
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, pudding and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 6
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Wednesday, June 7
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 8
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Heaven Winery, north of Fayette.
Friday, June 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, June 12
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Meatloaf patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 13
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, June 14
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, wheat bread w/margarine, warm applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Friday, June 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Glazed ham, Delmonico potatoes, parslied carrots, frosted brownie and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, June 19
Oelwein senior mealsite is closed today.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 20
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, June 21
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi grain bread w/margarine, strawberry applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Friday, June 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken a-la-king, egg noodles, green beans, warm pineapple tidbits and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Monday, June 26
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 27
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, June 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Friday, June 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Fayette Community Library. This will not be a free program. Must register with the library, 563-425-3344.