Thursday, July 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 21
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Sunday, July 23
Oelwein Area Historical Museum, open 1-4 p.m. All visitors welcome.
Monday, July 24
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, July 25
West Central Senior Citizens meet 1 p.m., in the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of 500. All older adults are welcome. Verna Kerns will be hostess.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein Area Historical Museum meeting, 6 p.m. potluck followed by a meeting. Guests are welcome.
Thursday, July 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m., for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, July 28
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, July 31
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
West Central Senior Citizens meet at 1 p.m., in the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of 500. All older adults are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Fairbank’s own Emily Ann Bauer, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary serving. Bring your own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Tornado Siren Testing, 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, Aug. 4
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, Aug. 7
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary, meets at 6 p.m. in the legion hall.
Chapter CL P.E.O., meets at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, following a site visit from state president Kristen Smith and chapter supper.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
West Central Senior Citizens meet at 1 p.m., in the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of 500. All older adults are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Aug. 10
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 11
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Bocce ball practice/instruction, 6 p.m. at Red Gate Park bocce ball courts.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Italian Heritage Day at Red Gate Park, Graziano’s sausage and meatball sandwiches, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bocce ball tourney, kids games and bouncy houses, 4 p.m. procession to outdoor Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Aug. 14
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
West Central Senior Citizens meet 1 p.m., in the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of 500. All older adults are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Aug. 17
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 18
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 19
21st annual Outdoor Flea Market at the Oelwein Historical Museum, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunchstand available and museum will be open to visitors.
Sunday, Aug. 20
21st annual Outdoor Flea Market at the Oelwein Historical Museum, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunchstand available and museum will be open to visitors.
Monday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
West Central Senior Citizens meet at 1 p.m., in the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of 500. All older adults are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Aug. 24
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 25
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
West Central Senior Citizens meet at 1 p.m., in the Maynard Community Hall for an afternoon of 500. All older adults are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Aug. 31
Oelwein Grief Support Group, meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.