Thursday, July 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 14
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein and Sacred Heart classes of 1965 are gathering at 5 p.m., at the VFW 120 N. Frederick Ave. It’s also Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial July 13-16! Free pizza and refreshments! Invite your classmates. RSVP to: Mark Levin 563-920-2368; marklevin6789@gmail.com
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Saturday, July 15
Sesquicentennial breakfast, 7-9 a.m. at the Oelwein American Legion; scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice, coffee; freewill donation.
Monday, July 17
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, July 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, July 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 21
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, July 24
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, July 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, July 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, July 28
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, July 31
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Fairbank’s own Emily Ann Bauer, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary serving. Bring your own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, Aug. 4
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, Aug. 7
Chapter CL P.E.O., meets at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, following a site visit from state president Kristen SMith and chapter supper.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Fairbank’s own Nashville recording artist, Gina Owens, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Boyd’s Food Truck serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.