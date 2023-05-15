Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Wednesday, May 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi-grain bread/margarine, strawberry applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Thursday, May 18
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Wives of the Presidents History Trivia, 2 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Friday, May 19
LifeServe community blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Make a donor appointment by calling 800.287.4903; website — lifeserve.info/schedule; or text — LIFESERVE to 999.777.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken a la king, egg noodles, green beans, warm pineapple tidbits, milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Linda Betsinger McCann on History and Genealogy Research, 4 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette
Saturday, May 20
Spring kayaking, Wapsi through the seasons, 8 a.m. to noon, McGlaughlin Access at Littleton Dam, $5 per person, pre registration required.
Kids Fly Free, 8 a.m. to noon at Oelwein Airport. Ages 8-17, parents must be present at registration. Airplane rides given on first-come, first-serve basis. Hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 227.
Sunday, May 21
Oelwein High School Graduation, 2 p.m., high school gym. Student address from Best of the Class, Parker Sperfslage.
Monday, May 22
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Miss Oelwein applications due to Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, 6 S. Frederick Ave., which also has the applications available.
Tuesday, May 23
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Afternoon Book Club 1:30, “Wesley the Owl,” the non-fiction love story of an owl and his girl, by Stacey O’Brien, Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Wednesday, May 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Taco meat/flour tortilla/taco sauce, shredded cheese, seasoned black beans, Mexican corn, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, May 25
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, May 26
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger Patty/bun/ketchup, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baked beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, May 27
Meet Live Reptiles, 11 a.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette. Lizards, turtles, snakes and an insect zoo. Free, must register with Fayette Community Library, 563-425-3344.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day breakfast at the Oelwein American Legion, 7:30-9 a.m., freewill donation for pancakes, eggs, bacon and beverage. Everyone is welcome.
Community Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 10 a.m.
Oelwein senior mealsite is closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, May 30
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Oelwein Area Historical Society and Museum meeting 6 p.m., beginning with potluck lunch, short business meeting, then the 7 p.m. program, Let’s Talk About Schools! Bring memories and/or curiosity. Everyone is welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, May 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, green beans, tossed salad/dressing, warm chocolate cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, June 6
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Thursday, June 8
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Heaven Winery, north of Fayette.
Friday, June 23
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Fayette Community Library. This will not be a free program. Must register with the library, 563-425-3344.