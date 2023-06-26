Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, June 27
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Afternoon Book Club, 1:30, discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Fayette Community Library.
Movie Matinee for Adults, 2:30 p.m., in Fayette Community Room of Fayette Community Library. Free popcorn and water while you feed your need, “the need for speed!”
Wednesday, June 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
First day to register for Fayette Libraries’ Summer Reading Activities Program until July 10, by visit, phone or email.
Rock Painting, 3 p.m., Fayette Community Library, with Beth Nuss, and “Sumner Rocks” for children and adults. Children 5 and under should be accompanied by an adult.
Thursday, June 29
Stanley Union Church, Keepers of the Kingdom VBS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 4-12. Songs, games, crafts, lunch, RSVP by June 20 to church Facebook page or text to 319-284-1099.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, June 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Stanley Union Church, Keepers of the Kingdom VBS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 4-12. Songs, games, crafts, lunch, RSVP by June 20 to church Facebook page or text to 319-284-1099.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, July 4
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, July 5
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Denny and Bernie, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Boyd’s Food Truck serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, July 6
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Sunday, July 9
Lima Church will host an ice cream social, 1-4 p.m. on the church grounds, rural Fayette. Ice cream, homemade pie and beverages will be served for a freewill donation; proceeds go for upkeep of the church building. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, July 11
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Oelwein Head Start Preschool Orientation for free all-day 3- and 4-year-old preschool based on family income qualifications, see neicac.org. For an application, contact the Oelwein Family Service office of Northeast Iowa Community Action, 319-283-2510, or visit neicac.org/programs/education.