Thursday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, flight.
Author Maggie Rivers, 6 p.m., on romance, satire and how to write it all, Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St.
Friday, April 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 29
The Rocket Man Show Elton John Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at Oelwein Chamber at 319-283-1105, Williams Wellness Center at 319-283-2312, Williams Center for the Arts office at 319-283-6616. www.williamscenterforthearts.com
The Cowtippers, a classic country music band, will perform 7-10 p.m. at the historic Oelwein Coliseum; $10 cover.
Sunday, April 30
Lima Church Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds go to support the cemetery. Serving chicken noodle, creamy potato and chili soups, along with ham and turkey sandwiches, dessert and beverages.
Monday, May 1
Friends of MercyOne board members will meet at noon in the hospital’s main floor conference room. If unable to attend, contact Beth Fish.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will gather for a 2 p.m. meeting, at the OCAD office. The program will be “Our P.E.O. Memories” and a Founders’ Day celebration. The Program Committee will serve refreshments.
Tuesday, May 2
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
MacDowell Club members will meet at 5 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Church parking lot to carpool to the Brick Kitchen in Independence for the program on "Cooking with Olive Oil." Dinner at DeNali's will follow.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Stunning Iowa Geography Program part two, 4 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Thursday, May 4
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Fayette Co. Cattlemen “steak ’n shake” drive-through meal, 5-8 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds show barn in West Union. Ribeye sandwich, $10; cheeseburger, $5; shake, $3. Enter the fair driveway from South Vine Street. Exit onto West Franklin.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, May 5
Last day to purchase appliance or electronics tag for Fairbank Citywide Cleanup, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbank City Hall. Appliances and electronics accepted, at $15 tag per unit: microwave, refrigerator, stove, air conditioner, furnace, water heater, dishwasher, washer/dryer, dehumidifier, tire (residential only no dealers). Residents: Have items curbside by 7 a.m. Monday, May 8. No hazmat.
Friendship Day, noon at Grace United Methodist Church, CWU
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, May 8
Oelwein Middle School Band, 6 p.m., OMS Auditorium.
Tuesday, May 9
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, May 10
Health & Wellness365 at Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 11 a.m. in VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Thursday, May 11
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein MercyOne Auxiliary Annual Tea will be 2 p.m., on the Third Floor at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., at Heaven Winery, north of Fayette. "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson. Copies available at Fayette Community Library. Open to first 15 people to register.
Friday, May 12
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, May 16
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135