Monday, Nov. 7
Friends of MercyOne board meets at noon, in the main floor conference room.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Hamburger steak, gravy with onions & peppers, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, blondie and fruit drink
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary monthly membership meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will conduct its meeting at 5 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Members should note the starting time.
The Oelwein Public Library and P.E.O. Chapter CL, will welcome Cedar Falls author Jocelyn Green at 6 p.m. Jocelyn’s topic, “Historical Fiction: Bringing the Story in Hi(story) to Life,” is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wards 1&3 vote at the library, Wards 2&4 vote at the police station, Legion Hall for rural Oelwein residents.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Chili, baked potato, carrots, cookie, fruit drink, margarine and sour cream
Fall Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont. Dine-in or carry out. Beef & noodles, green beans, salad, bread & dessert. Adults $12, 12 & under $6
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars presentation for all Oelwein high school seniors and their parents, to explain the process for applying for Dollars for Scholars scholarships this year. It will be held at the Oelwein MIddle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Students planning to apply for these scholarships are urged to attend.
Thursday, Nov. 10
LifeServe blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. in the Oelwein Library meeting room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 11
Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., doors open, 9:45, Williams Center for the Arts. Speaker, veteran Jake Blitsch, 1st vice-commander, Oelwein American Legion.
West Central Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., with speaker SSG Zachary Glew, presently serving with the 334 Brigade Support Battalion. All area veterans are encouraged to attend and take part in the program.
Oelwein Senior Mealsite is closed for Veterans Day.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Building Better Birders, Workshop, Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Part One, 10-11:30 a.m., learn to identify waterfowl and upland game birds; Part Two, 12:30-3:30, use scopes and binoculars to view waterfowl on the Wapsipinicon River backwaters. Create a recycled bird feeder with materials. Register at mycountyparks.com. Contact Sondra Cabell, 319-636-2617, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Monday, Nov. 14
North Iowa Cedar League Honor Choir Festival, all day, location to be announced.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce
Thursday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 18
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Spaghetti casserole, green peas, warm lemon cake, fruit drink
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation 20th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Auction, 7 p.m., Grumpy’s Event Center, Readlyn.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 19
OCSD Athletic Booster Club hosts Pianopalooza Dueling Pianos, at the Oelwein National Guard Armory, 200 10th St. S.E. Doors open 6 p.m. with entertainment 7-9:30 p.m., for ages 21 and older. For advance tickets, contact Deena Smock, 563-920-3430 or Erin Ryan, 319-283-0344. To sponsor a table, contact Travis Bushaw, 319-283-4663.
Dutch Ovens 101, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. A Dutch oven is a simple way to cook outdoors. This program will provide time to make a main dish and dessert; bring an appetite. Preregister at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Michael Maas, 319-636-2617, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Spooky paint party for grades 1 and 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Williams Wellness Center. Craft, paint and a snack, for registration fee of $10; register at 319-283-2312 or email: wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
A Community Thanksgiving meal will be held from 12-4 p.m. in the Oelwein High School cafeteria, in conjunction with The Plentiful Pantry. All meals are free. Sponsors include Fidelity Bank and Trust, Century 21 Signature Real Estate and Pizza Ranch.
Monday, Nov. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Thanksgiving Meal — Turkey breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, bread dressing, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin crumble, fruit drink, margarine
Friday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Senior Mealsite is closed for Thanksgiving weekend.
Monday, Nov. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Tuna noodle casserole, glazed carrots, pineapple crisp, fruit drink
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Salisbury beef, onion gravy whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink