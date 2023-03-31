Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, April 1
Great Easter Basket Hunt, 9 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 6. S. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein Lions Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Oelwein American Legion. All proceeds of a free-will donation will benefit projects in Oelwein, per a poster.
Monday, April 3
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish/tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, baked cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m., OMS Auditorium.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will meet at the Oelwein Historical Museum, for a “Historical Scavenger Hunt” at 7 p.m. P.E.O. Projects reports will also be given. Hostesses are Janet Hofmeyer and Irene Stocks.
Tuesday, April 4
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 10 a.m., at the Oelwein Library. Deb Howard will speak on Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial celebration. All area retired school personnel are invited.
MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library, for a night of sharing. Members may bring a favorite piece of art or tell of an art experience that has influenced your life. Hostesses are Katie Schuelke, Kris Rex, and Tammy Stasi.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 5
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi-grain bread/margarine, strawberry applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Potato Bar Supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aurora Public Library. Carry out or dine in. Free will donation. Proceeds to summer reading program.
Thursday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, April 7
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation for chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches and dessert.
Saturday, April 8
Geocaching egg hunt, Fontana Park, 9 a.m. Register each child who is between the ages of 3-14 and the cost is $6 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Hazleton Easter Egg Hunt, noon sharp at Hazleton City Park.
Hazleton Firefighters Soup Supper and Silent Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., Free will donation.
Monday, April 10
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, pudding, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Climbing Mount Everest Program, 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter, Jen Loeb. Sponsor, Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday Tourists meet 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Marlene Doyle and Linda Ridihalgh will lead the book discussion and hostesses are Mary Jellings and Shari Miller.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 12
Health & Wellness365 at Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 11 a.m. in VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 14
Oelwein community blood drive, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E Charles St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 15
Oelwein High School Prom, “On Cloud 9.” Grand March, 6:45-8 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center, $3. Dance, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Hypnotist, 11 p.m.-midnight. Prizes, games, 12:15-1:30 a.m.
Monday, April 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Independence. To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or call Vicki at 319-334-6520.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Public Health,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library, with Greg Woods.
Tuesday, April 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 19
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, April 20
Friends of the OPL spring book and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 21
Friends of the OPL spring book and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door. Two angels-in-training are sent back to earth for their final exam.
Saturday, April 22
Friends of the OPL spring book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion, 108 First St. SW. Cost for girls from preschool to fifth grade is $5, and for their dad, grandpa or uncle, etc., $10. Tickets at OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick. Host: OCAD’s Positively Oelwein committee, will provide refreshments and decoration.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door.
Monday, April 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded Chicken patty w/ wheat bun, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, April 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135