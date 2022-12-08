Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, Dec. 9
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Wapsie Valley FFA Omelet Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 405 Fairbank St., in Fairbank. Free-will donation.
SUNDAY, Dec. 11
Christmas in Maynard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Maynard Community Hall, Community Club fundraiser. Soup Lunch cooked by members, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free-will donation. Santa, 1 p.m. Cake auction to support local Girl Scouts, 2 p.m. Kids Movie, 3 p.m. Bring a blanket. Popcorn and water available.
Monday Dec. 12
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger steak, gravy with onions & peppers, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, blondie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Celebration Committee, will be hosting a fundraiser at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch during evening buffet hours. Committee members will be taking donations, as well as bussing tables island a percentage of sales will be donated to the Committee.
Oelwein High School Choir Concert and Alumni Night, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts. Alumni may join in the last song, “Night of Silence.”
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Music Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chili, baked potato, carrots, cookie, fruit drink, margarine and sour cream. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
“Winter with West Central” HS Concert HS Choir/HS Band, 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium
Friday, Dec. 16
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken patty w/mushroom and tomato gravy, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Monday, Dec. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Zion Lutheran Church will host a Community Potluck from noon – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, please join us for a great time of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Dec. 26
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.