Tuesday, June 6
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, June 7
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Fairbank Memorial Tree Planting, 5:30 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo Park. Trees remembering the late Mayor Mike Harter and Police Chief Mike Everding, who each died on separate occasions in 2022. Trees from the city of Fairbank and the Fairbank Community Club.
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. The Nitpickers, featuring Fairbank’s own Amy Sue Boevers, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Jam band sound. Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, June 8
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Heaven Winery, north of Fayette.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, June 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage.
Haze Daze celebration begins with Can Jam tourney 6 p.m. Register teams that day ($20). “Hard Tellin’” plays 8-11 p.m. Vendors, food, crafts, etc., at Hazleton City Park.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 10
Haze Daze events all day. Breakfast 7:30-9:30 at Legion Hall; Brightening Up Haze Daze parade 10 a.m. text 319-238-0247 for details on free entries, kids’ waterball, car show, games, prizes, barrel rides, inflatables, food, vendors, Civil War reenactment 11:30 a.m., bingo in the shelter 1-3 p.m., bean bags tourney 2:30 p.m. register, begins at 3 ($20 per team), dbl elimination, cash prizes, 1st, 2nd, 3rd places. Vendor info, 319-636-9067.
Monday, June 12
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Meatloaf patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 13
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, June 14
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, wheat bread w/margarine, warm applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, June 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, June 19
Oelwein senior mealsite is closed today.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 20
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, June 21
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi grain bread w/margarine, strawberry applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Early registration deadline, Oelwein Sesquicentennial 5K Fun Run/Walk, is $30 before and on June 23, with the fee including the race and a T-shirt. The fee is $35 after June 23 and a T-shirt is not guaranteed. The race is 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 from in front of OCAD, 10 block South Frederick Ave. Registration forms are at the Williams Wellness Center, 319-283-2312, with details and a waiver.
Friday, June 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.