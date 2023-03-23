Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, March 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/ tartar sauce, parsley pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. or until gone, Oelwein Columbus Club. Fish, French fries, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, lemonade, and coffee. Adults $15, Kids 5-10 $10, Under 5 free. Carryouts available 319-283-1571.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Oelwein FFA Banquet, 7 p.m., Williams Center. For members and parents. Desserts and beverages to follow.
Saturday, March 25
United Way Bags Tournament, noon registration. Bags fly, 1 p.m. Oelwein American Legion. $20 per team, sign up teams by emailing oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com. Walking taco bar $10.
Sunday, March 26
Oelwein Celebration, Inc. bingo. Doors open 1 p.m. Early bird, 2 p.m. Regular, 2:30 p.m., 1 West Charles St. lower level, below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty. Refreshments and elevator available.
The Lima Church and Cemetery Association will meet in the church, at 6 p.m. Planning activities for 2023 is on the agenda, beginning with the Soup Luncheon, Sunday, April 30. Need not be a member to attend.
The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having its spring breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Animal Shelter, 400 North Main Street Hazleton. Eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, sausage and drinks are on the menu. Dine-in, carry out and delivery to your vehicle are available. The cost is a free will donation. Funds will go towards the medical needs of animals under our care.
Monday, March 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oelwein High School, 315 Eighth Ave SE. See redcrossblood.org for details.
Tuesday, March 28
Fayette County American Legion and Auxiliary meet at 6 p.m., at the Arlington Community Center, for a potluck celebrating the American Legion birthday. Meeting follows at 7.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 29
Friends of MercyOne Oelwein will be at Oelwein High School, 10:30 a.m. to help seniors complete FMO scholarship applications.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded chicken patty w/cordon bleu sauce, tater gems, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Oelwein First Grade Concert, 5:30 p.m. Third Grade Concert, 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit /margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fish Fry at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, 4:30-7 p.m., cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert; $15 adults,$7 10-6 yrs., free for 5 and younger. Dine-in and take-out.
Monday, April 3
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m., OMS Auditorium.
Tuesday, April 4
MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library, for a night of sharing. Members may bring a favorite piece of art or tell of an art experience that has influenced your life. Hostesses are Katie Schuelke, Kris Rex, and Tammy Stasi.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 7
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, April 10
Climbing Mount Everest Program, 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter, Jen Loeb. Sponsor, Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday Tourists meet 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Marlene Doyle and Linda Ridihalgh will lead the book discussion and hostesses are Mary Jellings and Shari Miller.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 12
Health & Wellness365 at Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 11 a.m. in VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Thursday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 14
Oelwein community blood drive, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E Charles St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 15
Oelwein High School Prom, “On Cloud 9.” Grand March, 6:45-8 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center, $3. Dance, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Hypnotist, 11 p.m.-midnight. Prizes, games, 12:15-1:30 a.m.
Monday, April 17
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Public Health,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library, with Greg Woods.
Tuesday, April 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 21
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door. Two angels-in-training are sent back to earth for their final exam.
Saturday, April 22
Daddy Daughter Dance, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion, 108 First St. SW. Cost for girls from preschool to fifth grade is $5, and for their dad, grandpa or uncle, etc., $10. Tickets at OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick. Host: OCAD’s Positively Oelwein committee, will provide refreshments and decoration.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 4:30-6 p.m., Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. SW. All girls preschool to fifth grade are welcomed to attend with their dad, grandpa, uncle, and so on. Refreshments and decor from OCAD’s Positively Oelwein committee. Cost, $5 for girls, $10 for Dad, etc. Owing to the smaller venue, no grand march this year.
Tuesday, April 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, April 28
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.