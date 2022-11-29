Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at 11:30 a.m. at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Salisbury beef, onion gravy whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink
Thursday, Dec. 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 2
Oelwein Legion Auxiliary Lasagna Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the legion hall during Olde Tyme Christmas. Homemade lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert, beverage for a free will donation. Proceeds to support Girls State participants for 2023.
Oelwein High School caroling — Concert Choir and Belle Voce, 6 p.m., downtown Oelwein for Olde Tyme Christmas.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas in Westgate, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., annual fundraiser for Westgate library. Soup and Sandwich luncheon, bake sale, book sale and crafts for children. Santa at noon at the library.
Sacred Heart Rosary Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m. in the church social hall. Assorted cookies, homemade candy, quilt raffle, elevator handicap accessible.
Annual Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., live music, refreshments, bake sale, Friendship Tree and more. Come and have a look at Oelwein’s history, all decorated for Christmas!
Sunday, Dec. 4
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Sacred Heart Rosary Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon in the church social hall. Assorted cookies, homemade candy, quilt raffle, elevator handicap accessible.
Annual Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., live music, refreshments, bake sale, Friendship Tree and more. Come and have a look at Oelwein’s history.
, all decorated for Christmas!
Friends of MercyOne will present the annual Love Lights lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue entrance to the hospital. The public is invited.
Monday Dec. 5
Friends of MercyOne Board meeting, noon in the First Floor conference room at the hospital.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will meet at 5 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church. The 5:30 p.m. meal will precede the “Imagine Christmas” and Christmas caroling program and meeting.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m. at OMS auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) meets at 10 a.m., at the library. Connie Adams, online and Alternative School principal will be the speaker. Members are to bring a dozen cookies for the cookie exchange and a gift for the white elephant gift exchange.
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas gathering for members and their guests. Julie Williams, Susan McFarlane, Cheryl Patera and Dorothy Gray are hostesses and reservations are required to Dorothy Gray by Nov. 30.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Christmas in Maynard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Maynard Community Hall, Community Club fundraiser. Soup Lunch cooked by members, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free-will donation. Santa, 1 p.m. Cake auction to support local Girl Scouts, 2 p.m. Kids Movie, 3 p.m. Bring a blanket. Popcorn and water available.
Monday Dec. 12
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Thursday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 16
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 23
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Zion Lutheran Church will host a Community Potluck from noon – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, please join us for a great time of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 30
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.