Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Thursday, May 4
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Fayette Co. Cattlemen “steak ’n shake” drive-through meal, 5-8 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds show barn in West Union. Ribeye sandwich, $10; cheeseburger, $5; shake, $3. Enter the fair driveway from South Vine Street. Exit onto West Franklin.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, May 5
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Meatloaf patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Last day to purchase appliance or electronics tag for Fairbank Citywide Cleanup, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fairbank City Hall. Appliances and electronics accepted, at $15 tag per unit: microwave, refrigerator, stove, air conditioner, furnace, water heater, dishwasher, washer/dryer, dehumidifier, tire (residential only no dealers). Residents: Have items curbside by 7 a.m. Monday, May 8. No hazmat.
Friendship Day, noon at Grace United Methodist Church, CWU
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, May 6
Fontana Herb Society’s annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon at Fontana Park near the Nature Center. Some of the proceeds will go to Friends of Fontana Park for special projects.
Building Better Birders, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fontana Park and Ham Marsh. Bird hike Fontana woodlands, 6-8 a.m., bird hike around Otter Creek and Fontana Reservoir 8:15-10:15 a.m., powerpoint on songbirds 10:30 a.m. to noon, bird hike at Ham Marsh, 1-3:30 p.m. all free.
Monday, May 8
Rockin 5k BBQ food truck, will be at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a BBQ menu for lunch. Choose from sandwiches/burgers, or frito pie, loaded spud, graham nacho, pig pen bowl, walking BBQ, other specialties/sides. cash/card accepted.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie, milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Middle School Band, 6 p.m. OMS Auditorium.
Tuesday, May 9
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, May 10
Health & Wellness365 at Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 11 a.m. in VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, May 11
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein MercyOne Auxiliary Annual Tea will be 2 p.m., on the Third Floor at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., at Heaven Winery, north of Fayette. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Copies available at Fayette Community Library. Open to first 15 people to register.
Friday, May 12
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast pork, cranberry orange sauce, hashbrown casserole, seasoned green beans, frosted coconut cake, fruit drink, margarine. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, May 15
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, May 16
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, May 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi-grain bread/margarine, strawberry applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Thursday, May 18
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Wives of the Presidents History Trivia, 2 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Friday, May 19
LifeServe community blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Make a donor appointment by calling 800.287.4903; website — lifeserve.info/schedule; or text — LIFESERVE to 999.777.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken a la king, egg noodles, green beans, warm pineapple tidbits, milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Linda Betsinger McCann on History and Genealogy Research, 4 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette
Saturday, May 20
Spring kayaking, Wapsi through the seasons, 8 a.m. to noon, McGlaughlin Access at Littleton Dam, $5 per person, pre registration required.
Monday, May 22
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Miss Oelwein applications due to Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, 6 S. Frederick Ave., which also has the applications available.
Tuesday, May 23
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Afternoon Book Club 1:30, “Wesley the Owl,” the non-fiction love story of an owl and his girl, by Stacey O’Brien, Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Wednesday, May 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Taco meat/flour tortilla/taco sauce, shredded cheese, seasoned black beans, Mexican corn, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, May 25
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, May 26
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger Patty/bun/ketchup, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baked beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, May 27
Meet Live Reptiles, 11 a.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.