IOWA FALLS — Brody Clark-Hurlbert of Fairbank has been named to the dean’s list for the spring term at Ellsworth Community College. Brody is among 86 students to achieve academic success with inclusion on the dean’s list.
To be eligible, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and had at least a 3.5 grade point average for the spring 2023 semester. Part-time students are not included in this list.
The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
Ellsworth Community College, located in Iowa Falls, is a member of the Iowa Valley Community College District. The District is comprised of Ellsworth Community College, Marshalltown Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Iowa Valley Continuing Education. The District serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information, check out the website at ecc.iavalley.edu.