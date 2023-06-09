Area residents recently gave books in memory of loved ones and friends. Library patrons will enjoy reading the following additions to the reading stock, while remembering friends.
In memory of Dave Ryan
“Pedro Loves Saving the Planet,” “Make More S’mores” – Therese and Darrel Steggall
In memory of Marcia Bankus
“The Super Teacher Project,” “Inside a Bald Eagle’s Nest,” “Hello Beautiful,” “The Bald Eagle,” “Owls of the World,” - Therese and Darrel Steggall
In memory of Marie Westphal
“Heirlooms” - Northeast Security Bank
“The Sunshine Girls” - Northeast Security Bank
“Are You There, God? It’s me, Margaret” - John and Susan Frost
In memory of Larry Jergens
“The Mystery of Monarchs” - Amos, Angela, Brock and Braylee Berg