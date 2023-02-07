The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, comprised of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, will be teaming up with local law enforcement over Super Bowl weekend to remind football fans everywhere that “Fans Don’t let Fans Drive Drunk.”
Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, Feb. 12, and NHTSA advises if persons are heading out to a Super Bowl party and are planning to drink alcohol, make sure to plan for a designated driver to get everyone home safely at the end of the evening.
The most recent statistics available from 2020 reveal 11,654 people were killed nationwide in drunk-driving crashes that year. One team will win the Super Bowl, but anyone who drinks and drives loses. The consequences of drunk driving including causing a traumatic crash, serious injuries or death to loved ones and total strangers, alike.
The designated driver is the night’s true MVP.
“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said NHTSA Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “760 people lost their lives to alcohol-impaired-driving crashes in our region in 2020. If you are planning on going out for the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting, make sure everyone has a sober ride home and take care of your designated drivers. Remind your loved ones: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. And let’s go Chiefs!”
DeCourcy adds that if someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys, and help them get home safely. They may complain, but they’ll thank you later. The only winning strategy for getting home is with a sober driver.