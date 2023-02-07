Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, comprised of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, will be teaming up with local law enforcement over Super Bowl weekend to remind football fans everywhere that “Fans Don’t let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, Feb. 12, and NHTSA advises if persons are heading out to a Super Bowl party and are planning to drink alcohol, make sure to plan for a designated driver to get everyone home safely at the end of the evening.

Tags

Trending Food Videos