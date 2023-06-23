The Fauser relatives were unable to attend the reunion in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, so instead of this being the 74th family reunion was the 72nd. It was held on June 10, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. There were 55 family members present and one guest.
Births recorded were:
Imogen Sutton Mahoney born on 10.13.2022 – parents are Zach and Justine Mahoney; grandparents are Mark and Pam (McClain) Mahoney; great grandparents are the late Virgil and Patsy McClain
Rowan Ennis born on 11.22.2022 – son of Makenzie Fauser; grandparents are Duane and Peggy Fauser II; great grandparents are Donna Fauser, the late Duane Fauser I and Maureen Fauser
Asher Ennis born on 11.16.2020 – son of Makenzie Fauser; grandparents are Duane and Peggy Fauser II; great grandparents are Donna Fauser, the late Duane Fauser I and Maureen Fauser
Addyson Nicole Smith born on 8.1.2019 – parents are Ryne and Megan Smith; grandparents are Kevin and Sandy (Fauser) Smith; great grandparents are the late Arthur and Irene Fauser
Marriages recorded were:
Katrina Fauser married 2nd Lt. Tyler Erickson on 12.23.2021; parents are Tim and Suzanne Fauser; grandparents are the late Ron Fauser and Nancy Fauser; great grandparents are the late Max and Mary Fauser
Zach Mahoney married Justine Bangert on 8.1.2020; parents are Mark and Pam (McClain) Mahoney; grandparents are the late Virgil and Patsy (Fauser) McClain; great grandparents are Arthur and Hazel Fauser
Deaths recorded were:
Ronald “Ron” Fauser on 10.4.2022; husband of Nancy Fauser from Ocala, Florida; father of Tim Fauser and Deb Petersen; son of the late Max and Mary Fauser
Graduations recorded:
Matthew Fauser graduated from UW Platteville, WI, June 2023; parents are Tim and Susanne Fauser; grandparents are the late Ron Fauser and Nancy Fauser; great grandparents are the late Max and Mary Fauser
Anniversaries: Mark and Pam (Fauser) Mahoney married 50 years on 12.9.2022.
A memorial service was held for Ronald “Ron” Fauser after the noon meal. Family members got up and talked about what Ron meant to them and they shared some of their greatest memories of him. Ron’s favorite bible verses were read by his siblings Dick and Bob Fauser, and Linda Morgan. Jane Fauser, Ron’s sister-in-law sang three of Ron’s favorite hymns while his daughter-in-law, Suzanne Fauser played the piano, and his granddaughter, Katrina Fauser played the violin. There was a projector that showed several pictures of Ron and his family that were taken throughout his life. Refreshments were served after the service.
Members who traveled the farthest were Dave and Mary Fauser from Yukon, Oklahoma; John and Terri Kauten from Bentonville, Arkansas; Nancy Fauser from Ocala, Florida; Brenda Lee from Indianapolis, Indiana; Brianna Rauch and family from Loveland, Ohio; Tim and Suzanne Fauser and family and Andy and Deb Petersen and family from Wisconsin. Other family members attending were from Evansdale, Waterloo, Oelwein, Urbandale, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Ankeny, and Des Moines, and Chicago.
The eldest member present was Connie (Fauser) Henkle, daughter of the late Max and Mary Fauser, and the youngest member present was Rowan Ennis son of Makenzie Fauser and grandson of Duane and Peggy Fauser II.
Next year’s reunion will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church on June 8, 2024.