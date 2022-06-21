Despite trepidation on multiple fronts, the Fayette County 911 Service Board voted 10-3 Monday evening to put $622,878 toward a radio dispatch system upgrade championed by the Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors at their morning meeting asked the 911 Service Board to make that specific contribution amount toward the county transition to a Motorola-based radio system developed by the state.
The estimated cost of upgrades to join the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System as well as separately replacing the countywide emergency responder paging systems is about $4.74 million, according to figures provided by consulting firm MCM, which the two boards hired in partnership.
Toward that total, the Board of Supervisors previously committed to spend $2.85 million of the $3.8 million in federal funds allocated to the county through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisor Marty Stanbrough, however, said at the 911 meeting that his board will put the full allocation toward the project.
The supervisors, who have voiced opposition to increasing property taxes to fund the project, are also counting on at least $100,000 in United State Department of Agriculture grant money that has not yet been awarded. That money would be used to help buy some portable radios for the local department at a cost of between roughly $3,900 and $4,900 a unit.
The bottom line project price of the project, assuming $3.8 million from the supervisors, currently exceeds the total estimated funding by $221,785, according to the consultant’s figures. However, that price estimate also includes a 5% contingency built in for unexpected costs.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan, representing the city at the 911 Service Board, voted against committing the $622,878, because the ISICS system radios failed recent functionality tests at sites within the city, the full scope of recurring costs are unknown, and the paging system price tag is unknown.
“I can’t vote yes on something that we don’t know what the actual costs could be,” he said, adding that those seem to be heading “so far beyond the 911 Board’s revenue. That’s where my concern is that we are setting up future boards for failure.”
The plan presented Monday also leaves Oelwein out when it comes to county funding of portable radios for firefighters and first responders. The consultant did not allocate any for Oelwein because the city already has radios that will connect to the new system, but those are aging, Logan said.
“A lot of the fire radios are eight to 10 years old and are going to have to be replaced,” he said. “There’s no plan to do that.”
St. Lucas and Fairbank’s 911 Service Board joined Oelwein in voting no.
“Without knowing that cost and what the recurring costs are going to be and the fact that Oelwein was excluded from any of this, I could not vote yes.”
At Logan’s suggestion, the 911 Service Board asked a Motorola representative who joined the meeting by speaker phone whether the company could extend the current pricing for a month so its questions could be answered. He answered that was not possible.
More information about the costs for a new paging system are expected this week.