CRIMINAL

Felony filings

Jeffery Eugene Euans, 61, of West Union, is charged with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. A Wesson A+P .380 was found in his home law enforcement executed a search warrant on Aug. 6, according to the criminal complaint.

Joshua Florian Franzen, 32, of Fayette, is charged with assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony. According to the criminal complaint, in the afternoon of Oct. 8 at a residence in Wadena, Franzen and a Maynard man were arguing about home repairs and money when it turned physical. The Maynard man was transported in a private vehicle to a hospital to be evaluated for a possible broken wrist and elbow.

Kimberly Sue Eckhardt, 53, of Arlington, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felonies.

Jeffrey Allen Keppler, 52, of Arlington, is facing charges of gathering where controlled substances are used and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, Class D felonies.

Daniel Ray Guyer, 62, of Arlington, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felonies.

Anthony Allen Copley, 35, of Oelwein, is charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and possession of burglar’s tools (aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts-bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). According to the criminal complaint, Oelwein police responded to a security alarm at a liquor store in the 1000 block of South Frederick Avenue and spotted a person inside wearing a black mask. The person left through the back and one of the officers chased him down on foot.

