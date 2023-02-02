Sunday, Feb. 5
Sunday, Feb. 5
1 p.m., Harlan NRG 4-H meeting
1 p.m., Scott Hot Shots 4-H meeting
2 p.m., Harlan Fremont 4-H meeting
4 p.m., Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H meeting
5 p.m., Dynamite Clovers meeting
6 p.m., Windsor Sparkplugs 4-H meeting
Monday, Feb. 6
9 a.m. Dry Manure Applicator Certification, Fayette Co. Extension Office
Wednesday, Feb. 8
9 a.m. Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Pest Control Certification, Extension Office
Thursday, Feb. 9
7:30 p.m. 4-H Youth Development Committee meeting, Extension Office
Saturday, Feb. 11
9:30 a.m. Muffins & Milk with Michele, Fayette Extension Office
Sunday, Feb. 12
1 p.m., Fayette Firecrackers and Clovers 4-H meeting
TBD Eldorado Eagles 4-H meeting
6 p.m., Eden Outer Limits 4-H meeting
6 p.m., Banks Go Getters 4-H meeting
Monday, Feb. 13
1:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
6:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Thursday, Feb. 16
Commercial Applicator Seed Treatment Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Monday, Feb. 20
6:30 p.m. 4-H Horse Project Workshop, Fayette Extension Office
Tuesday, Feb. 21
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Extension Council meeting and Budget Hearing, Fayette Extension Office
Wednesday, Feb. 22
9 a.m. IDALS Pesticide Applicator Training, Fayette Extension Office
Noon Cover Crop Workshop, West Union Event Center
Thursday, Feb. 23
6:30 p.m. 4-H Swine Project Workshop, Fayette County Extension Office
