Kathy Hennings, Youth Outreach Educator, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Fayette County is excited to provide leadership for the summer day camps being held throughout Fayette County for children in grades K-6th.
2023 Summer Day camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at their designated location, with the cost being $15. Participants must bring a sack lunch, unless specified. Fun topics include: Dig Those Dinosaurs; grades K-3, Everybody Kneads Bread; grades 4-6, Explore 4-H; grades K-3, Fun Day at the Fair; grades K-3, Healthy Snacks; grades K-3 and Wildlife and Nature; grades K-3.
Summer Camp registration will be done through 4-H Online. Day Camps must have a minimum of 8 and several have a maximum limit.
To register for summer day camps please go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/
1. Hover over the tab “4-H & Youth”
2. Select/click on “Summer Programs”
3. Scroll to the bottom till you find “2023 Day Camp Schedule & Registration”
4. Find the camp and click on the GREEN Register button
5. This will take you to 4-H Online, then you can follow the detailed instructions.
For additional assistance with questions regarding registering for a Summer Day Camp in Fayette County, please contact the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or emailing Kathy at kathyh@iastate.edu .