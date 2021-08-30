Friday, Aug. 27
At approximately 10:50 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff responded to a two-vehicle accident on 4th Street in Fairbank. Randy Weeks, 58, of Independence was pulling out of business driveway in a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and side-swiped a 2003 Ford F350 driven by Gale Nichols, 76, of Waverly causing minor damage to both vehicles. No one was injured. Weeks was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
Thursday, Aug. 26
A Fayette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle in the city of Oelwein. Jade Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein was operating a motor vehicle while barred from operating in the state of Iowa. She was also found to have a valid Fayette County arrest warrant. Nuerhing was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was held for an initial appearance in court.