Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Monday, Jan. 3
At approximately 2:45 a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation near the intersection of Highway 93 and T Avenue. Catlin Gene Quail, 32, of Waucoma, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense, a Class D felony, and excessive speed, a simple misdemeanor. Quail was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held for an initial appearance.
Sunday, Jan. 2
At approximately 11:45 p.m. Darrick Eubanks II, 27, of Oelwein, was arrested on two Fayette County warrants for domestic abuse assault and assault causing injury. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $6,000 bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Dec. 31
At 11:51 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy checked on a vehicle at the Casey’s General store in Clermont. The driver of the vehicle Amanda L. Koopman, 35, of Strawberry Point, was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon, Class “D” felony, driving while license barred, aggravated misdemeanor, 3rd offense possession marijuana, aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, simple misdemeanor. Koopman was transported to the Fayette County jail where she was held waiting initial appearance. This incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible.