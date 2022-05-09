Sunday, May 8
At approximately 8 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 14,000 block of Nature Road, approximately four miles northwest of West Union. It was determined Tiann Munk, 31, of Sumner was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Nature Road when she lost control and entered the north ditch and struck a ditch embankment. Munk was not injured and was cited for failure to maintain control. The vehicle was a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Moss Service Center Towing.
A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon a single-vehicle accident in the 13,000 block of Highway 3, about two miles east of Oelwein. Camren Palmer, 20, of Oelwein was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 3 when he lost control and entered the north ditch and then crossed over into a private residence yard. Palmer was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and caused damage to the private residence yard. Palmer was cited for failure to maintain control.
Friday, May 6
At approximately 7 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Fourth Street and Main Street in Maynard. Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 34, of Oelwein, was arrested for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Westpfahl was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where she awaited an initial magistrate appearance.