On Thursday, June 2, Troy Howard Johanson, 52, of West Union, was arrested on a Fayette County warrant for operating while intoxicated-1st offense (serious misdemeanor). The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Police Department. Johansen posted bond on a $1,000 bond and was released on a promise to appear. On Wednesday, June 8, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in arresting Noah James Reinhart, 20, of Elkader on a valid Fayette County warrant for operating while intoxicated-1st offense (serious misdemeanor). Reinhart posted $1,000 bond and was released on a promise to appear. Charges stemmed from a personal injury accident which occurred on May 14, where it was determined that Johanson was traveling westbound when he crossed the centerline entering the other lane of traffic and struck an oncoming car driven by Noah James Reinhart.

