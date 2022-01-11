Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, Jan. 10

Richard Dean, 50, of Hawkeye, was taken into custody on a Fayette County warrant for theft in the 2nd degree. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 cash bond. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Davenport Police Department.

Sunday, Jan. 9

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Mill Avenue and Thompson Street in Clermont. After an investigation, Tyrique Jurell Judon, 19, of Mason City, was arrested for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, serious misdemeanor. Dustin Storm White, 20, of Mason City, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, serious misdemeanor. Judon and White were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they were held until initial appearances.

Tags

Trending Food Videos