Monday, Jan. 10
Richard Dean, 50, of Hawkeye, was taken into custody on a Fayette County warrant for theft in the 2nd degree. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 cash bond. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Davenport Police Department.
Sunday, Jan. 9
At approximately 12:45 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Mill Avenue and Thompson Street in Clermont. After an investigation, Tyrique Jurell Judon, 19, of Mason City, was arrested for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, serious misdemeanor. Dustin Storm White, 20, of Mason City, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, serious misdemeanor. Judon and White were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they were held until initial appearances.