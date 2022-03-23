Wednesday, March 23
At approximately 12:11 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle behind a residence near Almira Street in Elgin. After further investigation, a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck was located. The driver, David Warren King, 51, of Waterloo, was found in violation of a protective order. King was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of a no contact order (simple misdemeanors). King was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a magistrate judge.
Tuesday, March 22
At approximately 10:11 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 truck for traffic infractions in the town of Arlington. The Toyota eluded law enforcement, continued to violate multiple traffic offenses and drove at a high rate of speed for approximately three-quarters of a mile before stopping at a residence. The driver then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later. The driver, Aaron David Elledge, 45, of Arlington, was arrested and charged with eluding (aggravated misdemeanor). Elledge was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a magistrate judge.