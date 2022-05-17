Sunday, May 8
At 7:19 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a violation of a no contact order in the city of Elgin. As deputies went to the residence, the suspect had fled the area and was seen driving on Golden Road, so deputies initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, David Warren King, 51, of Waterloo had come to a residence in Elgin which was in violation of a no contact order that was in place. King was arrested and charged with two violations of a protective order, stalking, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a controlled substance: marijuana. King was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for an initial appearance.