Saturday, March 19
At approximately 11:31 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT for a traffic infraction on Harding Road near H Avenue; approximately three miles east of West Union. The driver was identified as Agustin Obispo Porras Chuy, 31, of Des Moines, who has a barred driver’s license. Porras Chuy was arrested and charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), and failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). Porras Chuy was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a magistrate judge. Porras Chuy is also being held on an Allamakee County warrant for failure to appear with the original charge being operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor).
Sunday, March 20
At approximately 2:35 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Taurus SEL car for excessive speed on Cedar Road just south of Elgin. The Ford eluded law enforcement, continued to violate multiple traffic offenses, nearly striking a citizen’s vehicle, and continued driving at a high rate of speed for approximately nine miles before the driver was apprehended. The driver was identified as James Alan Degreif, 21, of Wadena. Degreif was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), and eluding (aggravated misdemeanor). Degreif was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a magistrate judge.