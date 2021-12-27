Friday, Dec 17
At approximately 3:45 a.m. Keith Hauber, 42, of Decorah, was taken into custody on two Fayette County warrants. The original charges stem from two incidents that included interference with official acts causing bodily injury and theft in the third degree. Hauber is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
At approximately 12:30 a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Iris Road and Great River Road. After an investigation, Gavin Joseph Puffer, 19, of Ridgeway, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st offense — marijuana and possession of tobacco under the legal age. Puffer was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where he was held until an initial appearance.