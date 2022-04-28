Thursday, April 28
At 10:33 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 19,000 block of Highway 18, west of West Union. Benjamin Unzeitig, 26, of West Union, was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup east on Highway 18 when he approached a garbage truck being driven by Leroy Wooff, 52, of Hazelton. Wooff had slowed and was in the process of making a right turn into a residential driveway. Unzeitig did not see the turning truck and ran into it. Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The Dodge Dakota was a total loss and the garbage truck sustained disabling damage. Unzeitig was cited for following too close. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hawkeye Fire & First Responders, Fayette Ambulance Service, Moss Service Center, and Ray Mount Towing of Waterloo