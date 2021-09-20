Tuesday, Sept. 14
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein, on a valid Fayette County warrant for parole violation. Levendusky was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on a $10,000 cash only bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Jesup Police Department.
At 8:32 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance near Sumner. Jacob E. Werner, 42, of Sumner was arrested for domestic assault, and was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
A Fayette County Deputy arrested Ashley Janette Kirby, 32, of Fredericksburg on two warrants out of Fayette County. The warrants were both for failure to appear, original charges were probation violation and contraband in a correctional facility. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.
Friday, Sept. 17
At 5:10 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence north of Fairbank. Brian Lee Beesecker, 49, of Fairbank was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was charged with violation of a no-contact order. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
Saturday, Sept. 18
At 10:05 p.m. Fayette County responded to a report of a suspicious male in the city of Clermont. Justin Schrage, 40, of Allison was arrested and charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts. He was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
At 12:51 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryce Messler, 20, of Elgin, on an active warrant for assault with intent to commit serious injury. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $2,500 bond.