Sunday, Aug. 22
At 4:37 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on Echo Valley Road near Hornet Road; approximately two miles east of West Union. The 2009 Toyota Sienna LE was found on its side in the ditch and the driver trapped inside. Larry Bruce Nefzger, 75, of West Union, was extracted by emergency responders and transported to Palmer Lutheran Hospital for serious injuries. He had been driving the van west bound when he entered the north side ditch. The van is considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Fire Department and Clermont Ambulance. This incident remains under investigation.
Monday, Aug. 23
At 1:03 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject in Elgin who was possibly in violation of a protective order. A deputy responded to the area and located the man and arrested Craig Cooley, 41 of Elgin. He is charged with violation of a protective order and interference with official acts and was incarcerated in the Fayette County jail.