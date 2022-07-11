Saturday, July 9
At 3:20 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 306 Almira St. Elgin. During execution of warrant and search of residence, Sarah Le Ann King, 41, of Elgin, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine — first offense, possession of marijuana — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, all simple misdemeanors. During a search of the residence, multiple illegal substances were found and seized, along with multiple firearms, including long guns and a pistol. King was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where she was held until an initial appearance. This case remails under investigation and more charges could be pending. (photo)
Friday, July 8
At approximately 1:25 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff went to a residence in Clermont to speak with an individual about an active investigation regarding past reports of disorderly conduct in the community. While at the residence the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the residence. Deputies obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of the residence. Joseph Cardinal Knowler, 57, and Julie Kay Meil, 66, of Clermont, were arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Both were charged with possession of a control substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The allegations of disorderly conduct committed by Knowler are still under investigation and charges are pending.
Thursday, July 7
Jason Massman, 36, of Clermont, was arrested by a Fayette County Deputy for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license in the city of Clermont. Massman was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await is initial appearance.