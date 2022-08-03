Tuesday, Aug. 2
At 6:14 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident on County Road W51 at the Mink Creek bridge north of Wadena. Michael Albert Henry, 29, of Wadena was southbound on County Road W51 when he lost control of a 2017 Ford Focus and struck the bridge rails at Mink Creek several times. Henry was charged with failure to maintain control and striking fixtures upon a highway. The Ford Focus was a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette County Road Department and Torkelson Motors of Elgin.