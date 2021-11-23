Wednesday, Nov. 17
Markus Huntsman, 26, of Independence, was arrested on a Fayette County arrest warrant for a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huntsman was transported to Fayette County Jail where he was held on $10,000 cash/surety bond.
Friday, Nov. 19
At approximately 11 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on 70th Street near C Avenue, about a mile southeast of Arlington. The driver Randall Roland, 33, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, was attempting to make a U-turn on 70th Street when he backed into the ditch. No damage to the vehicle was reported. One passenger, Linda Ducharme, 46, also of Cynthiana, was arrested on an outstanding Fayette County warrant for theft 2nd degree. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A second passenger Joseph Barker, 40, of Oelwein, was also arrested on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Both passengers were transported to the Fayette County Jail for processing and to await an initial appearance.