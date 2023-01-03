Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
At 1:37 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Turkey River Saloon in Clermont. Deputies responded and searched the area for Lonnie Vernon Davis, Jr., 41, of Muscatine. A blue 2002 Ford F150 supercrew pickup belonging to Davis, Jr., was located unoccupied on Harding Road near 280th Street. Davis, Jr. was apprehended a short distance away. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor), disorderly and failure to maintain control (both simple misdemeanors). He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he received an initial appearance from a magistrate judge and was released on a $1,500 unsecured appearance bond.