Monday, Jan. 31
At approximately 12:30a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Stone Street and Oak Street in Clermont. Mathew Allen Mactaggart, 39, of Clermont, was arrested for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited an initial appearance.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At approximately 10:45 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the 22,000 block of 100th Street just outside of Westgate to a single-vehicle rollover accident. Richard Rose, 61, of Westgate was traveling westbound in his 1988 Chevrolet S10 pickup when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway causing his vehicle to travel into the north ditch where it rolled and landed on its top. No injuries were reported, and the Rose’s vehicle was deemed a total loss. The incident remains under investigation.