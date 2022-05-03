Sunday, May 1
At 6:34 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car deer accident. Jean Zweibahmer was traveling northbound on Lincoln Road (Highway 150) just south of 190th Street, four miles north of Fayette, when a deer came out of the east ditch and was struck. Her 2012 GMC Acadia was disabled with front end damage. Fayette Fire was sent to the scene to assist as the car was leaking oil and engine coolant. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle sustained more than $1500 damage.
Friday, April 29
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at retail establishments throughout Fayette County. A person under the legal age with the direct supervision of a Fayette County Deputy, entered retail establishments and attempted to purchase tobacco products. Guppies on the Go in Elgin was found to be noncompliant and was issued a citation.
Thursday, April 28
At 10:22 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy arrested Ashley Janette Kirby, 33, of Fredericksburg on three valid arrest warrants for failure to appear. The original charge on the first warrant was for failure to appear on drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, bond was set in the amount of $2500. The original charge on the second warrant was for failure to appear on a registration violation, bond was set in the amount of $200. The original charge on the third warrant was for failure to appear for driving while suspended, bond was set in the amount of $200. Kirby was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.