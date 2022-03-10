Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Thursday, March 10
At 6:36 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a semi vs. pickup accident on 150th Street (Highway 93) east of U Avenue. When Deputies arrived, it was learned a 2005 Peterbilt semi tractor/trailer driven by Eric Hanson, 44, of Monroe, Wisconsin, was driving westbound on 150th Street, when a 2005 Chevrolet K2500 driven by Alan Meyer, 54, of Sumner was driving eastbound and crossed the centerline. Meyer’s truck sideswiped the semi-tractor/trailer causing it to go into the ditch. Both vehicles were totaled, and no injuries were reported. Meyer was cited for failure to yield half the roadway. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department and Sumner Ambulance (SEMS).