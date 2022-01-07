Thursday, Jan. 6
At 11:47 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Subaru Outback for a traffic infraction on Highway 18 in the 14000 block; approximately one mile west of West Union. Jackie Ross Mitchell, 67, of West Union, driver’s license status was found to be revoked. Mitchell was arrested for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). Mitchell was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaited an initial appearance before a Magistrate Judge.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation involving a possible violation of the Iowa Sex Offender Registration. This investigation lead to the arrest of Cris Michael Brehme, 44, formally of Strawberry Point, who was found living at 129 S. Cline St. in Wadena. He was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Brehme has prior convictions for this violation making this charge a Class “D” felony, and if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christine Lee Jones, 50, of Fredericksburg, on a valid Fayette County warrant for probation violation (original charge: possession of controlled substance, 2nd offense). Jones was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she received an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge. Jones is being held on a $5000 cash or surety bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.